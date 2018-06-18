WEATHER UPDATE: Record Heat, Higher Humidity, Storm Threat

We’re starting the week with multiple headlines/concerns…

Heat – record warmth is a distinct possibility this afternoon (95 is record for the Hartford Area, 91 for Bridgeport... both set in 1994)

Humidity – it will be noticeably higher, creating heat index values near/above 100° inland

Air Quality – poor for sensitive groups through this evening

Rain/Storms – there is a threat for 2 rounds, initially late afternoon into the evening hours; then, at night as a cold front pushes into/through the state. Storms that develop could produce heavy rain and a gusty (perhaps damaging) wind, in addition to lightning. The greatest likelihood will be across interior CT, first western/northwest areas, then spreading eastward from there.

The rest of the week…

Tuesday will be less humid, still warm (but not *as* hot)… and dry. Wednesday, more of the same… however, at night and into early Thursday we may be brushed with some rain (this could mean a wet start to the Travelers Championship’s round 1 of tournament play). We clear out for the rest of Thursday and then Friday we’ll end the week dry and comfortably warm.

The weekend…

Saturday look to be dry and warm. Then Sunday, to end the weekend and for final round tournament play in Cromwell, there could be some rain/storms – it will also be warmer/muggier.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon