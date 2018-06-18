New Haven police investigating after man found seriously injured

New Haven police are investigating after a man was found seriously injured on Grand Avenue early Monday morning.

A little after 3:30 a.m., police were called to Grand Avenue near Blatchley Avenue for the report of an unconscious person.

The man, later identified as 46-year-old Helmer Ivan Castillo-Espinoza, was taken to the hospital to be treated. He is in critical condition.

Suspecting this was a possible hit-and-run, New Haven’s crash reconstruction team is investigating.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.