PD: Hamden man found with more than 5,000 files of child pornography

A Hamden man is facing charges after he was found with more than 5,000 images and movie files of child pornography.

The investigation into Gino Jeanetti began last September. In March, police seized multiple storage media devices, including computers, from his home on Oregon Avenue.

On those media devices, police found 5,500 still image and movie files of suspected child pornography were found.

Jeanetti was arrested on Monday and charged with first-degree possession of child pornography.

He was held on a $35,000 bond and is expected to appear in court next month.

