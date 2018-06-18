Colchester firefighters spend morning plugging propane leak

Firefighters in Colchester said they spent a good portion of the morning handling a propane leak.
They said it happened in the Northwoods Community on Monday morning.
A bobcat machine struck an underground tank and broke a relief valve.
Firefighters were there until gas company officials arrived to secure the leak.
