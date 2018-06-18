Colchester firefighters spend morning plugging propane leak

A propane leak in the Northwoods Community kept firefighters busy on Monday morning. (Colchester Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 3831)

Firefighters in Colchester said they spent a good portion of the morning handling a propane leak.

They said it happened in the Northwoods Community on Monday morning.

A bobcat machine struck an underground tank and broke a relief valve.

Firefighters were there until gas company officials arrived to secure the leak.

