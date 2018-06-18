Foxwoods CEO passes away unexpectedly

The CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino passed away unexpectedly on Monday.

Officials said Foxwoods CEO and President Felix Rappaport passed away at the casino. Officials say he lived there.

“On behalf of the entire Tribal Council, Foxwoods management team and staff, we extend our deepest sympathies to Felix’s family,” said MPTN Chairman, Rodney Butler. “With his passing, we have suffered a major loss. Felix’s passion for modernizing and growing Foxwoods, as well as his friendship, mentorship and humor touched everyone who worked with him. We are confident that Felix’s legacy will live on as we continue to push forward on the vision he set.”

A cause of death has not yet been determined, a press release said.

Rappaport was the leader of Foxwoods for the past four-plus years, but has been in the major resort gaming operations industry for four decades.

"His contributions to the organization and the broader Foxwoods team have been profound," the press release said.

Before joining Foxwoods, casino officials said Rappaport worked for many of the world’s largest and most well-known names in the industry including Station Casinos, Hershey Entertainment and Resort Company, Mirage and Treasure Island. He also previously served as President/COO of Mirage, NYNY, Luxor and Excalibur, while working for MGM Resorts International.

Officials said Rappaport brought new initiatives to Foxwoods, and focused on enhanced service and quality.

"The Tribal Council will consider how to best resume Rappaport’s strategic plan for growth in the days ahead with a continued focused on the property’s long-term vision," the press release said.

