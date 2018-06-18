Folks beat the heat at the beach, local pools

The heat is on, and across the state on Monday, many were searching for ways to keep cool.

Any spot along the water was a popular one on Monday.

In fact, quite a few beachgoers said they saw the forecast and knew exactly how they’d be spending the day.

“It’s going to get hot, maybe I’ll stay cool in the water,” said Leanna Dahn, of Seymour.

According to the calendar, we are still a few days away from summer, but for the beachgoers at Silver Sands State Park, they were already in full summer mode.

Plenty propped up umbrellas, looking for a little shade, while others splashed around in Long Island Sound.

“This is the best. I’m about to have surgery, so it’s time for some relaxation,” said Henry Key, of Waterbury.

He said you can’t beat a beach day and a dip in the water.

“Just want to hang out, enjoy the water, get some fun, first day of summer, or a couple days before summer, feels like summer,” said Chris McDowell, of Bridgeport.

Many were trying to beat the heat on Monday, whether it was at the beach or at a local pool.

"Refreshing, cooling off, the little guy had an early day from school today so I went and picked him up and we came and got our pool passes and we came and took a little dip,” said A-men Rasheed, of Simsbury.

On Monday, Simsbury Farms public pool was open for business early.

“We got word that Simsbury schools had a half day because of the heat so we thought why not open early. So, we called in some guards to fill in some extra shifts and we were able to open the pool from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.,” said Lily Holme, pool director at Simsbury Farms.

The lifeguards were keeping busy with a party of about 60 sixth graders who went to enjoy the pool.

"I decided to come here because it's a hot day and I wanted to hang out at the pool,” said Matthew Raymond, of Simsbury.

Some were happy to get in a quick dip then resign to eating some ice cream in the shade.

"It's such a lovely pool here and there's something for everybody the different levels of swim. And today we're going into the middle pool aren't we,” said Maryellen Whalen, of New York.

Taking to the shade and staying hydrated was also important for those still working on this hot day as well.

"Take lots of breaks and drink plenty of water,” said Aaron Brown.

"We're just trying to stay cool in the hot day, swimming, getting some energy off for the kids,” said Renee Pieterse, of Simsbury.

The Simsbury Farms pool is open seven days a week. Guests have to have a pool pass from 12 to 1 p.m., but it's open to the public until 8 p.m.

