Spaulding Pond to reopen after being closed last year

Spaulding Pond in Norwich will open to swimmers on Wednesday (WFSB)

Escaping from the oppressive summer heat will be easier for those living in Norwich.

Swimming will be allowed again at Spaulding Pond at Mohegan Park.

Due to budget issues last year, the city couldn’t get lifeguards in time for the summer season.

They’re ready this year and the gates open Wednesday.

“The calls are coming in but we open Wednesday, June 20. Our hours are noon to 6 p.m., seven days a week until about the third week in August,” said Cheryl Hancin, recreation director.

Hancin knows the pond well, she grew up down the street and is thrilled its reopening.

Due to last minute city budget problems last year, putting in for lifeguards Spaulding Pond was locked closed. Only the fish were swimming.

A water test last week by Uncas Health gave the swimming hole a good grade.

On Monday, some were hoping to venture in to test the water themselves.

“I can’t wait until it opens,” said Shalisha Mosley of Norwich.

While swimming may not be an option until Wednesday the playground is open and trails to hike or take a jog.

“Its local, it’s free. So, a lot of the families this is a great resource for them to just drive down the street, have a day at the beach,” said Hancin.

The lifeguards are on board, trained and ready to go, and the best part is that it’s free.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.