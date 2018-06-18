Dozens of animals rescued from Shelton fire

Turtles were among the 30 animals that were rescued from the fire (EARS)

More than 30 exotic animals were rescued from a fire in Shelton over the weekend.

The building that burned Sunday morning housed a petting zoo downstairs.

When emergency animal response crews arrived at the scene, they found over two dozen animals that the fire department had removed from the building to a safe area.

The animals ranged from turtles, lizards, mice, and gerbils.

In total over 30 animals were rescued from the fire and transported by the Connecticut Emergency Animal Response Services (also known as EARS).

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.