Barrett-Jackson auto auction opens Wednesday at Mohegan Sun

Some pretty cool rides are rolling into Mohegan Sun’s new Earth Expo Center for the 3rd Annual Barrett-Jackson Northeast Auto Auction.

There are a lot of new things going on this year besides the great space at Earth Expo.

Nearly 700 classic cars and trucks are rolling into Mohegan Sun on Monday and Tuesday, for the 3rd Annual Barrett-Jackson Northeast Auto Auction.

The auction starts on Wednesday.

Barrett’s Jeff Catlin says the new quarter million square foot Earth Expo Center is a great setting to show off cars.

“I can’t wait for everybody to come in because I know we’re the first people to actually put down some feet here,” said Catlin.

The new Ford GT will be at the auction. It has 630 horses, a mid-engine beast.

“Depending on what options you picked you’re probably in the $600 range to $550 to 600, thousand range,” said Catlin.

Thirty-five of the 700 vehicles going on the block this week include one man’s collection from Texas, at no reserve selling Friday and Saturday.

“Great guy and he’s like ‘I have to get everything out of the building that I’m in and I need to kind of get everything sold and time is of the essence,’” said Catlin.

Outside starting Wednesday, is family value day.

Kids get in free and can check out one of the biggest car shows under the tent and in the Winter garage.

There’s a one of a kind steam-punk style pickup.

“It’s something I haven’t seen before it’s pretty cool. There is actually a hidden compartment under the seat,” said Catlin.

There’s a custom Chevy Camaro from the same owner with a flux capacitor.

“You can buy this car no reserve. It’ll be up on the block you can take it home,” Catlin said.

Tickets have sold out the past two shows and they’re moving fast. Hotel rooms throughout the region are also selling out.

“Cars start selling every day at 1 p.m. You have to come on down and check it out, it’s going to be fun,” said Catlin.

