Thunderstorms tonight then relief from the heat!

MONDAY…

It was a day of near record heat in Connecticut! The temperature peaked at 94 degrees at Bradley International Airport this afternoon. Therefore, the record of 95 degrees that was set on June 18th in 1994 still stands. The high temperature in Bridgeport was 85 degrees. The record high for today is 91 degrees, also set in 1994. The heat index at Bradley International did approach 100 degrees earlier this afternoon. The heat index takes into account what you feel due to the combination of the heat and high humidity. Dew point temperatures reached the lower 70s over much of interior Connecticut this afternoon and those are oppressive levels of humidity. At least we had a strong south-southwesterly breeze, which did help bring some relief from the heat.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

A cold front will move into the warm, humid air late tonight. In advance of the front, we’ll have scattered thunderstorms in Connecticut this evening. There will be more showers and thunderstorms later tonight in association with the cold front. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts possible. Other concerns are torrential downpours and dangerous cloud to ground lightning. It is always good to seek shelter indoors when you first hear thunder. Heavy rain could cause localized street flooding.

Temperatures will fall back through the 80s and 70s this evening. Overnight lows will range from the upper 60s to middle 70s. It’ll be mild and muggy throughout the night.

TUESDAY…

The cold front will move away to the south of New England tomorrow. That means we can look forward to relief from the heat and high humidity. Morning clouds (and perhaps a lingering shower) will give way to partly to mostly sunny skies by afternoon. Temperatures will rise well into the 80s, but dew point temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s during the afternoon. Plus, there will be a nice northwesterly breeze much of the day.

Tuesday night will be clear and cooler with lows in the 50s in many outlying areas.

WEDNESDAY…

The weather will be good for the Celebrity Pro-Am at the TPC at River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut! We can expect partly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the low to middle 80s.

A storm system will move toward the Mid-Atlantic Coast Wednesday night and it could brush Connecticut with some rain after midnight. The best chance for rain will be in Southern Connecticut. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and lower 60s.

THURSDAY…

Summer officially arrives at 6:07 in the morning! That is when the summer solstice will occur.

Showers could linger into Thursday morning, but this will be a quick moving system. That means weather conditions will improve throughout the day. The sky will become partly to mostly sunny and temperatures should peak in the lower 80s. The humidity will be low as well. Rain could potentially impact the first round of the Traveler’s Championship early in the morning, but the rest of the day is looking good.

Thursday night will be clear and quite comfortable with temperatures dropping well into the 50s.

FRIDAY…

A beautiful day for the 2nd round of the Traveler’s Championship! With high pressure in control, we can expect mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and pleasantly warm temperatures. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 80s.

Friday night will be clear and pleasant with lows 55-65.

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF SUMMER…

The nice weather will carry over into the beginning of the weekend. We are forecasting partly sunny skies for Saturday and temperatures will rise well into the 80s. The humidity will be on the rise as well. High pressure will move offshore and a southerly flow of more humid air will develop. Overall, a pretty nice day for the 3rd round of the Traveler’s Championship.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday for the final round of tournament play. However, we do not expect a washout. Most of the day should be dry. It’ll be a little more uncomfortable for fans and players alike due to higher humidity and afternoon temperatures in the 80s to possible near 90 degrees.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

Monday should be a refreshing day with a dry northwesterly breeze and highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees. The sky should be partly to mostly sunny.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

JUNE, SO FAR

We are now halfway through the month of June and, so far, it has been cooler than normal and drier than normal. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport is 65.3 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees below normal. There has only been 0.59” of rain at the Bradley, which is 1.88” below normal. Bridgeport has been a little wetter with 1.80” of rain month-to-date, but even that is below normal by nearly 0.28”.

JUNE MILESTONES

June 1st, marks the beginning of the meteorological summer. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological summer includes all of June, July, and August.

Astronomical summer occurs at the summer solstice which is Thursday, June 21st, at 6:07 am this year.

June 1 also marks the beginning of the hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) already released their initial forecast for the 2018 Tropical Season for the Atlantic Basin. They are predicting a near normal or slightly more active than normal season with 10-16 named storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6). Of those hurricanes, 1-4 are expected to become major hurricanes (average is 3). A major hurricane is a Category 3 or higher. The hurricane season is long; it officially lasts through November 30th. This season got off to an early start when Subtropical Storm Alberto moved northward through the Gulf of Mexico, making landfall on the Florida Panhandle earlier this week, before the official tropical storm season began.

