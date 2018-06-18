4 Goodwill buses caught fire in North Haven

Four Goodwill buses caught on fire in North Haven (WFSB)

Four Goodwill buses caught on fire in North Haven on Monday.

The fire department said the fire was contained quickly and there were no injuries.

There was a concern over fiberglass, which is highly flammable, moving to the gas tank.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the fire marshal.

More personnel were called to help because of the oppressive heat.

Crews worked for 15 minutes and took a 20-minute break. They typically work for 30 minutes before a break, but changed that on Monday because of the heat.

