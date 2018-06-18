Waterbury police warn residents of potential overdose threat

Waterbury Police are warning residents of a possible overdose threat (Waterbury PD)

Waterbury police are warning residents of a potential overdose threat.

Police said suspected heroin bags stamped with “This or That” have been associated with numerous overdoses.

The overdoses have happened in Waterbury over the last 72 hours.

The bags are white with red lettering.

Police are warning anyone who may come in contact with the bags to use extreme caution and report the incident to police immediately.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.