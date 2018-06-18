Crews battling large fire in Hampton

Crews in Hampton are working to put out a large fire in Hampton.
The fire started around 8:45 p.m. at Parker Road.
According to Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications, several surrounding towns were helping to battle the fire.
No injuries were reported.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.