Crews battling large fire in Hampton

HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) -

Crews in Hampton are working to put out a large fire in Hampton. 

The fire started around 8:45 p.m. at Parker Road. 

According to Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications, several surrounding towns were helping to battle the fire. 

No injuries were reported. 

