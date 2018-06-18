Residents saw high temps, scattered thunderstorms

Residents around the state saw high temperatures and scattered thunderstorms (WFSB)

People are catching their breath after a whirlwind weather day.

There was crazy heat earlier in the day, followed by thunderstorms.

Folks all over Connecticut stepped through their front doors into sauna-like conditions on Monday morning.

“I came out and the sun was scorching,” said Luis Creller of New Haven.

Ameen Hameen says he couldn’t wait to leave work and slip on a t-shirt and shorts.

When he went for a stroll this evening in New Haven he realized he was in the wrong clothes again because it was pouring.

“It was all good, but then out of nowhere this comes, so I don’t get it,” said Hameen.

Rain fell hard in many towns this evening.

There were pop up showers along with a few strong thunderstorms in places like Winsted, Woodbridge, and Southbury.

Wind gusts shook trees and lighting brightened the skies.

“I felt relief because it cooled off the hotness but I wanted shelter because I didn’t want to get rained on,” said Hameen.

Ansonia High School moved their graduation indoors because of the high temps and chance for storms.

“I guess the weather in New Haven changes a lot all the time, so it’s not a surprise to have a hot day and a rainy evening so I just had the umbrella in the bag,” said Drago Miovanovic of New Haven.

