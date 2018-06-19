Travelers announces pairings for celebrity pro-am

The Travelers Championship announced its 2018 field for its Celebrity Pro-Am on June 20. (TravelersChampionship.com)

The Travelers Championship announced its pairings for Wednesday's celebrity pro-am.

The pro-am tees off from the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell at 6:50 a.m. with professional Justin Thomas.

Celebrities like former UConn and NBA basketball great Ray Allen and comedian George Lopez will hit the links after noon with their professionals.

For the complete pairings and times, head here.

More information on the Travelers Championship, including the official start of tournament play, can be found on its website here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.