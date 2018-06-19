Goodwill officials believe mulch ignited, destroyed 4 of its vans

Four Goodwill vans were destroyed by a fire in North Haven. (WFSB)

An investigation into what caused four Goodwill vans to catch fire in North Haven continued on Tuesday.

The vans were used to shuttle Goodwill employees to stores across the state.

Officials believe hot mulch may have been to blame.

Debris continued to be littered across the parking lot of the Washington Avenue Goodwill on Tuesday.

Surveillance video obtained by Channel 3 showed the beginning of the fire on Monday.

Within minutes, the fire jumped from one van to the next.

Four vans in all were destroyed.

The damage totaled $200,000.

Goodwill officials told Channel 3 on Monday night that mulch had been put down in the area about a week ago.

They believe that when they backed the vans in, exhaust from one of them or a hot muffler sparked the fire.

The fire marshal's office said it is handling the investigation.

North Haven Deputy Fire Chief Scott Martus said that any time a heat source is put next to something that burns, there's a chance something could ignite.

"You’ll see that a lot if you go to different shopping centers and what not," Martus said. "If you pull into a spot and see a pile of mulch sitting there, smoking, that’s because someone threw a cigarette on it or parked too close to it.”

Goodwill said it will have to double up with other still-working vehicles to get by for now.

