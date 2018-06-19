Man suspected of starting 30 fires in New Haven arrested

Robert DiNuzzo is accused of setting 30 fires around the New Haven green since April, police said. (New Haven police)

Police in New Haven believe they arrested a serial arsonist.

They said 72-year-old Robert DiNuzzo was responsible for 30 trash can fires in a 16 acre area centered at the New Haven green.

They've been investigating these fires since April.

On May 30, one such fire near the New Haven Public Library was extinguished by firefighters around midnight.

Investigators noticed surveillance cameras aimed at the area.

A security guard recognized DiNuzzo in the footage from prior trespassing complaints.

However, the video did not show the actual arson.

On June 5, another fire was set at the same spot.

Firefighters arrived and doused the flames.

This time, police said the cameras caught the suspect and the arson on camera.

An arrest warrant was secured.

DiNuzzo was arrested on June 7 and charged with reckless burning, first-degree reckless endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief.

He admitted to investigators that he set several of the suspected fires.

DiNuzzo was released on a promise to appear in court.

