Worst states for summer road trips: Where CT ranks

Since consumer demand for gas hit an all-time high earlier this month and gas prices continue to creep upward, a personal finance website released its list of the best and worst states for summer road trips.

WalletHub.com ranked Connecticut as the second worst state for such a trip.

The site compared the 50 U.S. states among 31 categories, including number of attractions and road condition costs.

Here's why Connecticut's ranking was so poor:

40th in number of attractions

25th in average gas prices

42nd in nightlife options per capita

23rd in car thefts per capita

46th in access to scenic byways

47th in lowest prices of camping

Only Rhode Island ranked worse than Connecticut.

See the complete top 10 here.

The top three best states included Wyoming, North Carolina and Minnesota.

Despite the increase in prices, AAA still says that 64 percent of families plan to take a summer road trip this year.

Read the complete results of the study on WalletHub's website here.

For more on the attractions in Connecticut, head to ctvisit.com.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.