Arrest made in connection with Shelton crash that killed teen, pregnant woman

Abdulaziz Yuldoshev was arrested in connection with a deadly Shelton crash from back in April. (Shelton police)

A 19-year-old Hamden man was arrested in connection with a crash that killed two people, including a pregnant woman.

Abdulaziz Yuldoshev surrendered himself on Monday to Shelton police after an arrest warrant was issued.

Police said they also expect to make additional arrests.

The crash happened on River Road on April 8.

Shalymar Herrera, 18, of West Haven, was pronounced dead at the scene. Briana Torres-Carter, 23, of Bridgeport, who was pregnant, was also killed.

According to police, a Mini Cooper with four people inside, including Herrera and Torres-Carter, was traveling south when the driver crashed into a Saturn.

A third non-contact vehicle was also involved.

Police said Yuldoshev was driving that third vehicle.

Yuldoshev was charged with two counts of first-degree manslaughter, two counts of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, four counts of first-degree assault and illegal racing on a highway.

He posted a $50,000 court-set bond and was given a court date in Derby on June 28.

