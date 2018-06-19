'Operation Shower' honors 40 military moms at Travelers Championship

Rosie Pope talks to a crowd at Birdies and Bogeys, a military baby shower, about her experience as a mom and entrepreneur! (WFSB)

The Travelers Championship is teeing off this week in Cromwell.

As excitement builds for the first players to tee off on Wednesday, there are plenty of other events happening this week ahead of the tournament.

On Tuesday at the TPC River Highlands, it’s all about some special women.

The non-profit Operation Shower is throwing a baby shower, Birdies and Bogeys, for 40 military moms.

It began at 11 a.m. and is being hosted by celebrity entrepreneur Rosie Pope, who is a mother of four.

Stay with Channel 3 on air and on the app all week for highlights of the Travelers Championship.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.