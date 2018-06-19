Mystic baker named 'best in America'

Adam Young, of Sift Bake Shop, holds the title of ‘Best Baker in America’ (WFSB/Sift Bake Shop)

A hearty congratulations is in order to a Mystic baker, who was named the best in the country.

Adam Young, of Sift Bake Shop, holds the title of ‘Best Baker in America’ after winning on the Food Network’s hit show Best Baker in America.

On Monday night’s episode, Young beat out two of the final competitors.

Young is a frequent guest on Channel 3’s Better Connecticut.

