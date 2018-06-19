Meeting on East Windsor casino proposal set for tonight

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes released new renderings of the East Windsor Casino (MMCT)

A special meeting will be held on Tuesday evening regarding the proposed casino in East Windsor.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. at town hall.

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes are hoping to start construction at the old Showcase Cinemas site in the fall.

They recently released renderings of the facility.

The $300 million project includes a nearly 200,000 square foot casino that will span one massive floor, along with a five-story parking garage.

The tribes said they are confident construction will start in the fall and the doors could open as soon as spring 2020.

