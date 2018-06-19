Spieth aims for back-to-back Travelers titles

Jordan Spieth with the trophy from the spot he hit the winning sand shot during the 2017 Travelers Championship. (WFSB file)

Jordan Spieth spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of the tournament (WFSB)

He may be the fifth-ranked golfer in the world, but Jordan Spieth is aiming for a first-place finish at the Travelers Championship.

It would be a back-to-back victory for Spieth, whose 2017 win came down to the wire.

Spieth spoke to the media from the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell on Tuesday.

"This is a golf course I have pretty much all good memories on and no bad experiences here, and it's such a well run event," Spieth said.

At the time of last year's win, the 24-year-old earned a statistic only shared by Tiger Woods. Both were the only golfers to have double-digit wins before the age of 24.

Spieth and Daniel Berger were tied at 12 under after 18 holes during the final round of last year's Travelers Championship. The two men went to a playoff and that's where Spieth birdied the hole to win the tournament.

Spieth and his caddie celebrated the victory in a GIF shared across the internet.

The win also made him the fourth player to win the Connecticut PGA Tour stop in his first appearance.

He officially committed to the Travelers Championship last month.

Spieth will be up against another tough field. Four other top 10 World Golf Ranking players will be there.

Second-ranked Justin Thomas, 4th ranked Brooks Koepka, 7th ranked Rory McIlroy and 9th ranked Jason Day will be joining Spieth in Cromwell.

Several rising stars and past winners are also in the pairings.

Official tournament play begins on Thursday morning.

