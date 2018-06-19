Wilcox Tech graduation set-up vandalized ahead of ceremony

Students at Wilcox Technical High School got an unpleasant surprise on Tuesday morning to find the graduation set-up having been vandalized.

According to the state’s Dept. of Education, chairs were found knocked over, eggs were thrown, and a paintball gun was used in the area that was set up for graduation on Tuesday.

There was no permanent damage, and officials said everything was cleaned up ahead of the graduation ceremony. The seniors also helped get the chairs back in order.

In a letter to parents, school Principal Joyce Mowrey said the small group of individuals who vandalized will receive consequences for their actions from CT State Police and the Dept. of Education.

"As a school, we understand that our students are not done yet - they still have lessons to learn. This is a big lesson and we hope they can learn from it," she wrote.

The graduation ceremony is slated for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

