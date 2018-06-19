CT inmate's death ruled a homicide

An inmate’s death that happened earlier this year has been ruled a homicide.

On March 25, 31-year-old Jallen Jones, from Atlanta, was serving a 10-year sentence at Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown when he died.

When Jones was being taken to the inpatient mental health unit, officials said he was non-compliant and was combative with staff.

He then became non-responsive.

Officials said Jones was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the office of the chief medical examiner, his cause of death was a combination of struggle and restraint with chest compression, pepper spray exposure, along with hypertension and atherosclerotic cardiovascular.

In a statement in March, Dept. of Corrections Commissioner Semple said "The death of an individual under the care and custody of the Department of Correction is a very serious matter and we are fully committed to cooperating with external law enforcement. There are no immediate indications suggesting that excessive force was utilized. However, we are in the infancy stage of an active investigation and will respond swiftly and accordingly to any determinations contrary to the initial findings presented."

On Tuesday, officials from the Dept. of Corrections said they stand by the original statement on the issue.

Officials said the State's Attorney's Office will determine if a crime was committed.

Jones had been incarcerated since 2014.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.