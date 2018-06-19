After 75-plus years, volunteer fire dept. stops serving CT town

After serving its town for more than 75 years, a local volunteer fire department has ceased operations.

On Monday night, members of the Morris Volunteer Fire Department Inc. voted to cease providing fire, rescue, and EMS services for the town.

The volunteer fire department posted the news on its Facebook page on Tuesday, saying the decision didn't come lightly, but comes "after several years of trying to forge a reasonable working relationship with the town administrators.”

At the same meeting, the post said members voted to establish an "irrevocable trust" to benefit the residents of Morris.

The Facebook post went on to say the department has been providing fire, rescue, and EMS services in town for 75 years.

“We have risked our lives and livelihoods, as well as devoted countless hours to helping our fellow citizens in times of need. Never in our history have we encountered such a toxic working relationship with our Town officials and so little respect for the immeasurable VOLUNTEER work performed," the Facebook post said.

The members say they hope more citizens will take an interest "in holding our Town officials accountable for this unfortunate outcome.”

Stay with Channel 3 as more information on this story becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.