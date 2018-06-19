Swimmer taken to hospital after New Fairfield boating accident

A swimmer was taken to the hospital after an accident on Candlewood Lake (WFSB)

A person was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after a boating accident on Candlewood Lake.

Officials from the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection said the accident happened at the Squantz boat launch on Candlewood Lake.

It was reported a little before 3 p.m., however specific details as to what happened have not yet been released.

Two eyewitnesses told Channel 3 they saw someone performing CPR on a victim who was on a pontoon boat.

All authorities would say is a person was taken to the hospital. That person's conditions is unknown at this time.

Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.