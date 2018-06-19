Swimmer taken to hospital after New Fairfield boating accident

A person was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after a boating accident on Candlewood Lake.
Officials from the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection said the accident happened at the Squantz boat launch on Candlewood Lake.
It was reported a little before 3 p.m., however specific details as to what happened have not yet been released.
Two eyewitnesses told Channel 3 they saw someone performing CPR on a victim who was on a pontoon boat.
All authorities would say is a person was taken to the hospital. That person's conditions is unknown at this time.
