Bear euthanized after getting into Torrington home

This bear was spotted in the area recently, but it is unclear if it was the one involved (iwitness)

Emergency crews were called to a home in Torrington Tuesday where a bear broke in.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the black bear got inside a home on Winsted Road, through a screen window.

Torrington police said the person who called police from inside the home said the bear pushed in the window screen to get food that was on a counter.

As DEEP's EnCon police arrived, the bear was euthanized as it exited the house, officials said.

The bear was approximately 1 years old.

The agency had not previously had contact with the bear, officials said.

