Bear euthanized after getting into Torrington home

Emergency crews were called to a home in Torrington Tuesday where a bear broke in.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the black bear got inside a home on Winsted Road, through a screen window.
Torrington police said the person who called police from inside the home said the bear pushed in the window screen to get food that was on a counter.
As DEEP's EnCon police arrived, the bear was euthanized as it exited the house, officials said.
The bear was approximately 1 years old.
The agency had not previously had contact with the bear, officials said.
