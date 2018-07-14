Four dead in heroin related deaths over 9 days in Litchfield County

Four people are dead within the span of 9 days in Litchfield County due to heroin related overdoses, police said.

Connecticut State Police Trooper First Class Kelly Grant said on Saturday afternoon troopers are investigating 4 deaths related to heroin overdoses.

In each incident, troopers said suspected heroin paraphernalia was found on the scene of the death.

Trooper Grant said it is unknown at this time if there are any undetected substances in the heroin that would have gone unknown to the user.

Troopers are urging caution and vigilance in combating the opioid crisis.

If an individual is overdosing, he/she may exhibit signs of slow or stopped breathing, “pinpoint” pupils, cyanosis (blue skin, lips, or fingernails), slow or stopped heartbeat, vomiting or gurgling noises, and/or limpness body or the person is unable to be awakened or roused, police said call 9-1-1 immediately.

Those with information are urged to contact Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Detectives at 860-626-7975.

