Children in CT who were separated from parents to be reunited

On Monday, the two children separated from their parents at the U.S. Mexico border, who are in CT, will be reunited with their parents.

A federal judge made the decision on Monday morning.

Last Wednesday, the children appeared in court as a lawsuit was filed on their behalf.

The two children haven't seen their parents in more than one month.

While other lawsuits have been filed against President Donald Trump's immigration policy, this was the first taken on behalf of children.

Connecticut legal services and the "worker and immigration rights advocacy clinic" at Yale law school are representing the two kids, and asked the federal government to reunite them with their parents.

One child is a 14-year-old girl from El Salvador, who came to the United States with her mother after her stepfather was murdered.

The other child is a 9-year-old boy from Honduras, who fled with his father after his grandparents were murdered.

They're currently being held at a detention facility in Groton, which is thousands of miles away from their loved ones.

"The Department of Justice's cruel and inhumane policy of separating children from their parents as meant that these two children in Connecticut have endured unimaginable trauma and tragedy in their lives," said Senator Richard Blumenthal.

There will be a hearing on Wednesday, where it is believed the parents will be in court. They were brought to CT from a detention center in Texas.

The Trump administration has been ordered by a California judge to return all children, some 2,000, to be reunited with their parents by July 26, which is next Thursday.

Gov. Dannel Malloy issued a statement Monday that said "It should not take a lawsuit to convince President Trump to reunite the families his administration heartlessly ripped apart – nor should it take public intervention from governors, United States senators, and members of Congress. The president’s zero-tolerance policy, which is nothing short of child abuse, has caused unimaginable trauma that will doubtless harm these children and their parents for the rest of their lives. While it is good news that these children will be reunited with their parents today, they never should have been separated in the first place. It is a tragic footnote of Donald Trump’s disastrous presidency that he is far tougher on the most vulnerable people in the world than the brutal dictators he seems to idolize.”

Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman added "Today is a proud day for the Connecticut federal district court and I’m grateful that the court sided with protecting the constitutional rights of these children and reuniting them with their parents. These children were tricked into being separated from their parents without a hearing. I’m heartened the federal court has stood up to defend these children’s rights, that the children are being reunited with their parents, and the federal government will pay for the treatment of their post-traumatic stress disorder caused by this separation.”

In a statement on Monday, Senator Richard Blumenthal said “Reunification of these two families is a victory for humanity and human rights—but it is only a first step in a long path to recovery. These children have endured unimaginable tragedy and trauma as a result of President Trump’s unconstitutional and unconscionable family separation policies. The focus now must be on permanent reunification, and giving the children the care and counseling they need as they pursue asylum here. I will continue to support their legal case, which will hopefully result in permanent and secure reunification of these families,” Blumenthal said. “I will continue to hold the Administration accountable for the thousands of other migrant children who remain separated, with no serious plan or strategy for reunification despite court orders.”

Senator Chris Murphy issued a statement that said "What President Trump has been doing to these families is illegal and unconstitutional. The courts continue to say that, but he continues to do it. I’m glad that these kids are being reunited with their parents, but the emotional damage caused by this separation will never heal. There is an evil to what’s happening here. I don’t know why anybody would want to terrorize these kids in the way that his administration has, and it’s unfortunate that we have had to go to court over and over again to try to do the right thing for these children.”

To read the ruling issued on Monday, click here.

Read the full lawsuit here.

