PD: Man arrested after brandishing firearm in parking lot

Hartford Police said they arrested a man on Saturday morning who was in possession of a stolen firearm.

Shawn Robinson Junior, 27, of East Hartford, was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a pistol, possession of a high capacity magazine, theft of a firearm, and criminal trespassing.

Around 3 a.m. officers said they responded to the area of 107 Vine Street to a report of someone named “Shawn” who was in a parking lot and had brandished a gun.

Upon arrival, law enforcement observed a group of men standing around a car.

According to Police, a man walked to the rear of a car and dropped an object on the ground.

Officers detained the individuals and determined the object was a loaded green and black Ruger SR9 handgun.

Police said they searched an individual and found another live 9mm round in the man’s pocket.

The pistol was ran with a dispatcher and it came back as stolen.

Shawn Robinson Junior, 27, of East Hartford, was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a pistol, possession of a high capacity magazine, theft of a firearm, and criminal trespassing.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.