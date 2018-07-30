Fisherman catches great white shark off coast of Misquamicut Beach

A Rhode Island fisherman said he caught a great white shark just off the coast of a popular beach on Sunday.

Michael Lorello posted videos of the shark on Facebook Sunday afternoon, saying the great white shark was caught ¾ of a mile off Misquamicut Beach, in Westerly, R.I.

In the video, he says the shark is about 6 feet long.

After it was caught, the fisherman put the shark back into the ocean.

He said in a Facebook comment that he's never caught a great white shark near Misquamicut before.

According to great white shark expert Lisa Natanson, great white sharks have been monitored for more than 200 years in the summertime between Massachusetts and New Jersey.

They are in the area because of warmer water, but primarily are hunting for seals to eat.

