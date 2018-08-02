Woman seeks kidney so she can see her grandchildren grow old

Denise Russ is on a quest to find herself a kidney. (WFSB)

A woman in Watertown is looking for help in finding a kidney and she's making a plea to Channel 3's viewers.

Denise Russ had to have a kidney removed back in 2015.

"I said I can live with one kidney! But, that kidney started to fail," Denise Russ said.

She said she has to go to dialysis twice a week for several hours.

With her remaining kidney failing, she said she needed to take action.

"Like they say, you can wait 6 to 7 years before something comes along," she said. "I have two grandchildren who are twins, 4 years old. I said it's time to get my act together. I want to be around for the children, I want to see them grow up and everything."

As a result, the plea for a kidney has ended up on both her husband's truck and her Jeep.

Denise Russ's message includes the number to Hartford Hospital's Transplant Center, which is already getting calls.

"It's a great way to get the word out," said Sarah Parmelee, a family nurse practitioner, Transplant Program. "We need more and more people to spread the word about living donation."

"We have to do an extensive evaluation to make sure you're healthy enough to be a donor," said Dr. Xiaoyi "Cheri" Ye, Hartford Hospital. "It doesn't have to be a perfect match, it does have to be a blood type match."

Denise Russ said even if a person can't help her, they could help someone else.

"You might be able to help someone else out there who has the same type issue," she said. "There's always someone you can help, not just me."

Anyone looking to help can call 860-972-9918.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.