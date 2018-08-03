Police seek water company imposters who entered a West Hartford home

Police are searching for 4 males, two of which they said entered a West Hartford home claiming to be water company workers on Friday afternoon.

Police responded to a distraction burglary call on Jessamine Street just before 3 p.m., after an elderly husband and wife couple said two men from claiming to work for MDC entered their home.

The couple told police the husband was instructed by one of the men to wait by the kitchen sink and turn the water on, while the wife was instructed to go downstairs and run the washing machine and a downstairs tap, in order to check the pipes.

Police said the two men checked the entire house while the couple waited.

The couple told police the man who did most of the talking was described as a male in his 30's or 40's wearing a white button-down shirt and dark tie. The second male was described as a white male in his 20's, police said.

Police said it unknown if anything was stolen from the house.

Neighbors reported 4 white males in the area around 2:30 PM. One of the males was reported to be wearing a button-down shirt and tie, said police.

The Metropolitan District Commission (MDC) issued a statement urging vigilance to residents when imposters appear. Officials said MDC field employees wear clothing and drive vehicles clearly marked with the MDC logo, and will show their badges.

