Watertown Police search for suspect wanted for sexual assault

Watertown Police are searching for a suspect who they said entered a victim’s home and sexually assaulted the victim on Saturday morning.
Police said they are searching for 41-year-old Waterbury man, Urim Asani who is wanted on charges of home invasion, kidnapping, sexual assault and assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, and threatening.
Police said Asani entered a victim’s home on Saturday at about 7 a.m. and sexually assaulted the victim.
Police said the victim is known to Asani, therefore police do not believe Asani is a threat to the public.
Police are encouraging those with information on Asani’s whereabouts to contact the Watertown Police Department at (860) 945-9940.
