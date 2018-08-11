Watertown Police search for suspect wanted for sexual assault

Watertown Police are searching for a suspect who they said entered a victim’s home and sexually assaulted the victim on Saturday morning.

Police said they are searching for 41-year-old Waterbury man, Urim Asani who is wanted on charges of home invasion, kidnapping, sexual assault and assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, and threatening.

Police said Asani entered a victim’s home on Saturday at about 7 a.m. and sexually assaulted the victim.

Police said the victim is known to Asani, therefore police do not believe Asani is a threat to the public.

Police are encouraging those with information on Asani’s whereabouts to contact the Watertown Police Department at (860) 945-9940.

