Emergency responders credited with saving New Haven overdose victims

Nearly 100 overdoses from a bad batch of the synthetic drug, K2, have been reported in and around the New Haven green.

No one has died and that has been partly credited with the response of emergency workers.

Paramedics, police, firefighters and medical staff have been bearing the brunt of this outbreak and they continue to do so.

Wave after wave of overdoses have inundated emergency workers in the Elm City the last two days.

The sirens continued throughout the day and night to combat what’s being called a bad batch of the synthetic drug. K2.

“Extremely busy at points we had six and seven people at the same time,” said Rick Fontana, New Haven Director of Emergency Operations.

While emergency crews sprinted around the green, communication was key to getting patients to the hospital quickly.

“It’s a challenge, every time you get a large influx of patients it’s a challenge to deal with,” said Dr. Daniel Joseph, Yale-New Haven Hospital Emergency Department.

Assessments start on scene and then they must coordinate with the command center to determine where and which hospital to bring people to.

But it’s also a challenge that emergency workers called compassion fatigue dealing with so many patients over such an extended period of time.

“I myself was out there and saw 4 to 8 people need to be resuscitated. Not only was it hot and feel the drain on you, but watching people not be able to breathe, watching responders watch and try to get NARCAN, it takes its toll. After a time, you have to remove yourself, we’ve been checking with the officers, they seem to be doing well,” said Chief Anthony Campbell of the New Haven Police Department.

There have emergency personnel switching on and off and there are resources being lent from other towns to help with this crisis.

