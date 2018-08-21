Groot from 'Guardians of the Galaxy' flees Wakanda, ends up in Cheshire

Groot, of Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers fame, showed up on Cheshire Street in Cheshire. (WFSB)

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be scratching their heads after the end of the latest Avengers movie.

However, Channel 3 caught a glimpse of Guardians of the Galaxy fan favorite Groot hiding out in Cheshire.

A homeowner on Cheshire Street in the town erected a statue of the character in place of a recently removed tree.

The last time anyone saw the guardian, it was on the battlefield in fictional Wakanda just after the mad titan Thanos snapped the fingers of his infinity stones-equipped gauntlet of doom.

The artist behind the creation of the sculpture is Ken Packie, out of Massachusetts.

The next Avengers movie is slated to be released in 2019.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.