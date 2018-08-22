Country music star Gretchen Wilson arrested at Bradley airport

Country music star Gretchen Wilson was arrested after a disturbance at Bradley airport on Tuesday. (State police)

Country music star Gretchen Wilson was arrested at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks on Tuesday.

Troopers said there was a minor disturbance on an incoming flight to Bradley.

State police were dispatched around 7 p.m. to the airport and while conducting an interview with the 45-year-old Wilson, they said she became belligerent.

Wilson was arrested and charged with breach of peace. She posted her $1,000 bond.

Video of the arrest was shared with Channel 3 by Eyewitness Dr. Jeffrey Arons.

Wilson flew into CT for a private performance at Mohegan Sun on Wednesday night. The show is still set to go on.

Channel 3 got in touch with a passenger on board that same flight, who said during the flight, Wilson got up to use the restroom.

The country singer started knocking on the restroom door because the person inside was taking a while.

The passenger then said the bathroom door swung open nearly hitting Wilson. He said the two women exchanged some words but it wasn’t overly aggressive.

"The woman from up front knocked on the bathroom door. The woman who was inside, threw the door open and I guess there were some words exchanged," Anthony said.

The other woman apparently complained to flight attendants about Wilson, and Wilson was treated with a band-aid on the flight.

"She seemed agitated, but I didn't think much of it because she just got into a little altercation," said Nolan Anthony, a passenger on board.

She was due in Enfield Superior Court on Wednesday. However, her case was continued until next month.

"Had it been any other day, I would've asked for an autograph," Anthony said.

The country singer is known for her song "Redneck Woman" and "Here for the Party."

Wilson's lawyer says she had no comment at this time.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.