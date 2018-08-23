7 officers treated after exposure to possible fentanyl/heroin in Hartford

Several officers were exposed to fentanyl during a drug bust on Garden Street in Hartford (WFSB)

Seven law enforcement officers are being treated after being exposed to possibly heroin or fentanyl, or a mixture of both.

Emergency crews were called to the reported exposure on Garden Street in Hartford Thursday around noon, when officers were serving a search warrant.

Three people were inside a Garden Street apartment when police were trying to serve the warrant.

According to police, an occupant tried to throw a white bag out a window, but the window was closed. The baggie opened, which exposed the substance inside, believed to be fentanyl and/or heroin.

The substance is being tested to confirm what exactly it is.

The first two detectives to go inside the apartment were taken to the hospital after being hosed down and decontaminated.

Police said two people were arrested, however, their identities are unknown at this time. Other arrests have been made in another drug bust.

The narcotics division team members included five Hartford police detectives and two state troopers who were assigned to the division.

When all of this was happening, the building was evacuated, and residents were told to stay outside.

It is unclear at this time when everyone can go back home.

In a statement on Thursday, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said "This is another example of the risks that our officers run every day, and we are relieved by the initial assessment that all of the officers are going to be okay. I want to thank our entire public safety team, as well as our State and federal partners, for their quick, effective, and courageous work in a potentially dangerous situation."

