Owners of pawn shop seek help to identify vandal

The owners of a pawn shop in Bristol are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect seen in surveillance smashing the shop’s front windows.

Channel 3 spoke with Silas Deane Pawn owner, Justin Hagan on Sunday, who said his store front windows were smashed on Friday night.

In surveillance video, the suspect is visibly smashing the windows with a baseball bat or piece of wood.

“We’re just trying to put pieces together and put what their motivation and why they were doing,” said Hagan.

Hagan told Channel 3 that as soon as the windows were repaired, the suspect returned and smashed them again.

Hagan said he is unsure who the suspect could be.

“We have a great customer base with Bristol,” said Hagan. “We’ve been here for over a year now and had no issues with anybody.”

Hagan said the repairs cost $12,000.

Upon reviewing the video and images, Hagan said the suspects appears to swing with a vengeance.

“Just getting in here and trying to do as much damage as they could in the smallest time as they could and leaving,” Hagan said.

Hagan said he filed a police report on the incident.

“We’re going to move forward though, I mean we’re not discouraged. We’re just going to keep plugging along and stay the course,” said Hagan.

Hagan told Channel 3 the strangest part is the suspect did not steal anything from the store. The owners are offering a $500 reward.

This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.