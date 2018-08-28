School districts already announcing early dismissal for Wednesday

Some schools dismissed early on Tuesday because of the extreme heat (WFSB)

On only their second day of school, officials in Milford and West Haven decided to dismiss early on Tuesday because of the predicted heat.

Now some school districts are making the same call for Wednesday.

Monday was an exciting day for students in those districts.

They said they were excited to meet their teachers, see their friends and jump into the new school year.

“I was surprised because it’s the second day of school and I’m like, 'already?'' said Janice Martinez, a West Haven parents. "They’re going to have a half day.”

However, both parents and students told Channel 3 on Tuesday that the early dismissal was the right call.

See the list of early dismissals here.

Channel 3's meteorologists forecasted the heat and humidity on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

As a result, Tuesday was an early dismissal day for all schools in West Haven, Naugatuck, Plymouth, and Milford.

The superintendent in West Haven made the call on Monday afternoon. He said he didn't want to take any chances, especially with another hot and humid day on tap.

“So many parents rely on us for day care and transportation, so we realize it's a real inconvenience," said Neil Cavallaro, West Haven superintendent. "I also weighed the fact it's going to be hot when most of our elementary schools get out [and] kids would be on hot buses.”

The Boys & Girls Club in Milford said it will be open on Tuesday for its members affected by the dismissal. Director of operations Jill DeWerdt said members can take a bus to the clubhouse after school lets out.

Those same school districts are making the same call for Wednesday, letting out early because of the extreme heat.

While a dismissal may not be ideal for the second day of school, parents said they understood the decision, especially after hearing how hot some of the classrooms were on Monday.

“You understand that the temps are pretty extreme, so you have to side err on the side of caution," said Robin Hanley, a parent in Milford. “You wish that you know the schools are a little better equipped as far as air conditioning goes, but this is life.”

Thomaston Public Schools also canceled all activities for the day on Tuesday.

"He came [Monday] and gave me a note and told me it was really humid in the school, and [Tuesday] was a half day," said Lydia Kodjo, a West Haven parent. “Even on the note, that’s what it said. 'We don’t want anyone to get sick or pass out.' That’s why they’re giving it a half day.”

Stay with Channel 3 starting at 5 p.m. for continuing coverage of the heat.

For a list of cooling centers, head here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.