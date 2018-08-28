Caretaker arrested for assaulting elderly woman at a senior center

A caretaker Windsor Locks was arrested after allegedly assaulting an elderly woman.

Police responded to Stonebrook Village on Old County Road on July 10 for the report of an assault that happened the previous day.

The director of the center was notified of an injury to one of their residents. It was reported the resident fell out of her wheelchair while being pushed down the hallway by her caretaker.

The caretaker was identified as Christine Christensen.

Police looked at surveillance video, which showed Christensen pushing the victim down the hallway in a wheelchair.

The video shows Christensen then push the victim deliberately out of the wheelchair and onto the floor.

The victim was not able to prepare herself for the fall and her arm and face were injured due to the fall.

According to the arrest warrant, Christensen was hired privately and the victim's daughter told police she was concerned about this aide weeks before the incident.

The victim's daughter even asked the owner of the senior center to get her mother another caregiver.

Lorraine Doonan is the Executive Director at Stonebrook Village. She is just as shocked as anyone else and reported the incident to police.

"I think it speaks volumes and I think it speaks for itself," said Doonan.

Christensen isn't employed by Stonebrook Village, but by Home Helpers, an in-home care service.

At Stonebrook Village, families have the option of hiring outside help for their loved ones, which is why Christensen was there.

Stonebrook Village also has their own staff members, including registered nurses.

"We put an extra layer of supervision in because we think it's very important to ensure the safety of our residents," Doonan said.

In the arrest warrant, the victim told police "Christensen was bringing her back from dinner in the dining hall ... as they went through the door Christensen pushed the wheelchair at which time she fell out."

After the fall, a witness nearby heard the victim say "you did this to me!" And Christensen responded, "no. You put your feet down and pushed yourself."

Three weeks before this incident happened, the victim's daughter wrote emails to the owner of the Home Helpers concerned about her mother's aide and asked for a replacement.

The victim's daughter told police she wrote the email to the owner of the company saying, "She feels her mom has been declining while in the care of Christensen. She was concerned Christensen has been short with her mother, rude, belittling, and she felt there were a clash of personalities."

Channel 3 reached out to the owner of Home Helpers and he told us, "All of our Caregiver professionals pass detailed federal and multi-state background checks before being assigned to any home or facility. We take our responsibility of protecting the dignity, health and safety of our clients very seriously and hold ourselves and those who represent us to the highest professional standards. Elder abuse is a very serious charge and we support a full and transparent investigation into any suspected incident and already have cooperated with the authorities investigating this incident. We all are grateful for the expressions of confidence we’ve received from the community and will continue to cooperate fully with local law enforcement to protect the security, dignity and independence of seniors across the region."

No information about how long Christensen was working for Home Helpers has been released and the owner couldn't comment further/

A warrant was issued by the court on August 23 for the arrest of Christensen.

She was charged with third-degree abuse, reckless endangerment, and assault of an elderly person.

Christensen is scheduled to appear in court on September 4.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.