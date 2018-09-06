Good Samaritan helps child who was hit after getting off school bus

Police were called to Lancaster Road at Porter Street after a child was hit by a car (iwitness)

Manchester police are investigating after a child was hit by a car after getting off a school bus.

It happened on Thursday afternoon after the girl got off the bus on Lancaster Road and went to cross Porter Street.

The car was headed west on Porter Street.

The 10-year-old child was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A good Samaritan rushed to help save the girl who was hit by the car's side mirror and suffered facial injuries.

"I threw my cell phone, threw my glasses, and I slid out like a baseball player, and I picked her up and brought her right here," said Ana Martinez.

Martinez still can't believe how fast it happened.

"Out of nowhere, someone turned the corner, ignored all the bus signals, and sideswiped her driver mirror and literally hit her face," Martinez said.

Martinez had just picked up her daughter from the bus stop on Lancaster Road.

"I saw the little girl's face literally get smashed by the driver's mirror, and it folded in, and she collapsed," Martinez said.

The girl suffered serious injuries, but she's expected to recover.

Martinez is proud to have helped save her life, but she's also frustrated because she feels this horrible crash was avoidable.

"It's hard for a child to just cross this street," said Martinez.

Parents told Channel 3 they have been complaining about this bus stop to school leaders because they think it's too dangerous to ask kids to cross Porter Street.

Martinez was one of those parents who complained to district leaders about this dangerous bus stop.

They believe this crash should lead to a meaningful change.

"Hopefully, the town and the administration will figure out a safe stop that the kids can be successful on getting on the bus without getting hurt," said Dave Golas, a parent.

Golas says so far, those complaints have not led to any action.

"For the last few days, we've been complaining to the superintendent, to the principal, and the transportation coordinator that this is a dangerous stop," said Golas.

Superintendent Matt Geary told parents through a letter that leaders are investigating the situation.

He wrote in part, "The district has directed the bus company, Dattco, to review the route and ensure that all stops are safe and that its drivers execute the route as they were communicated to families through the website."

The girl that was hit attends Bennet Academy, which is a school for 5th and 6th graders.

Superintendent Matt Geary issued a statement on Wednesday:

Dear Bennet Parents and Families, A Bennet Academy student was injured this afternoon when struck by a car as she crossed Porter Street after being dropped off by her bus. The student suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, according to her father, who traveled with her by ambulance to a local hospital. District staff responded to the scene while school staff were contacting families of the other students on the bus. Police are investigating the accident. The school district is also immediately and thoroughly reviewing what occurred. The accident occured at the intersection of Porter and Lancaster streets. The district has directed the bus company, Dattco, to review the route and ensure that all stops are safe and that its drivers execute the routes as they were communicated to families through the website. We understand that students on the bus were likely deeply impacted by what happened and are making plans to provide additional staffing at Bennet on Friday for students who might need support at school. We will also have school staff on the bus ride home Friday for the same reason. If anyone has questions or concerns please free to contact me. In the meantime please join me in keeping the student and her family in our thoughts and prayers. Sincerely

Matt Geary

Superintendent

Anyone with information should contact Manchester police at 860-643-8620.

