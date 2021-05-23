HARTFORD (WFSB) - One person is dead and one other is injured following a shooting at a carwash.
According to police, officers were called to the Buggy Bath carwash at 286 Homestead Avenue at 1:57 a.m.
Police located 2 victims, a male and female suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to Saint Francis Hospital.
Police said a shot time later the female, later identified as 26-year-old Jassmin Lewis of East Hartford died from her injuries.
The male victim underwent emergency surgery and is listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford Police at 860-722-8477
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.