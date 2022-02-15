Dustin Johnson pulls out of the Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A previous Travelers Championship winner and top-ranked golfer in the world is no longer headed to Cromwell.

Dustin Johnson, who as of Tuesday was ranked 15th in the World Golf Ranking, informed the Travelers Championship that he will not compete.

“Dustin informed us [Monday] night that he will not be playing in the Travelers Championship this year,” said Tara Gerber, senior director of strategy and partnerships, Travelers Championship.

Johnson told reporters that he resigned from the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf, which is financially backed by Saudi Arabia.

The Travelers Championship originally announced back in February that Johnson would be back at the TPC River Highlands this summer.

Johnson won the event in 2020. He also spent 135 weeks at number 1 in the World Golf Rankings throughout his career.

“From winning major titles to being ranked No. 1 in the world, Dustin’s accomplishments in golf are among the game’s elite,” said Travelers Championship tournament director Nathan Grube. “He’s been one of the PGA TOUR’s best players throughout his career.

Johnson’s best year was 2020, according to the Travelers Championship. That’s when he won four times, starting with the Travelers Championship. He won by one stroke at TPC River Highlands, then added playoff victories at THE NORTHERN TRUST and TOUR Championship to lock up the FedExCup points title and Player of the Year honors. He won the Masters in November of that year, his second major title after winning the U.S. Open in 2016.

The 2022 Travelers Championship will be held June 20-26 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

