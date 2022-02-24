Technical Discussion: March comes in like a lamb...

TONIGHT…

After only reaching the upper 20s and lower 30s, temperatures this evening have been dropping through the 20s. As of 10pm, they’re in the mid-20s along the shoreline and range from the upper teens to lower 20s inland. Overnight, they’ll bottom out between 15 and 20 in many locations. By daybreak, clouds will increase.

THE REST OF THE WEEK…

The month of March will start on a quiet note. It won’t be as bright as today thanks to high pressure moving offshore; this will also allow for a southerly wind to help push temperatures near 40 tomorrow afternoon. A clipper moves through the region tomorrow evening --- while many communities remain dry, an isolated rain or snow shower after sunset can’t be ruled out.

Wednesday is a partly to mostly sunny day, temperatures should warm into the mid-40s. Then, another clipper moves through New England Wednesday night. Some showers will be possible into early Thursday; but thereafter, clouds should clear giving way to sunshine. Temperatures dip a little, with highs only reaching the mid-30s that afternoon. Friday, under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures again peak in the 30s.

THE WEEKEND…

Over the 1st weekend of March temperatures trend milder, but it won’t be entirely dry. As of now, we’ll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Saturday (just a slight chance for a shower) with highs in the lower 40s. Sunday, while not a washout, will then feature a better chance for showers. Temperatures should peak between 45 and 50.

NEXT WEEK…

Even warmer weather appears likely next week. As of now, temperatures could reach the mid to upper 50s by Monday afternoon.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

-------------------------

HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…

WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ‘78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40″ of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.

Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6″ of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.

