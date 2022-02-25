Early Warning Weather Forecast

Overall, the month of March starts on a quiet note across Connecticut. There will be some minor temperature swings, with limited chances for precipitation.

From Meteorologist Mark Dixon in the Channel 3 Early Warning Forecast Center...

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness. Low: 15-20 inland, 19-24 shoreline.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chance for an isolated shower after sunset. Breezy. High: 40 inland, 42 shore.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Low: 30. High: 44 inland, 45 shore.

Thursday: Early morning rain/snow showers possible. Otherwise, after a cloudy start, becoming partly to mostly sunny. Breezy. Low: 28. High: 36 inland, 37 shore.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Low: 15. High: 37 inland, 38 shore.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance for a shower. Low: 20. High: 41 inland, 43 shore.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Milder. Low: 32. High: 48 inland, 47 shore.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and mild. Low: 36. High: 58 inland, 55 shore.

