Bethel police arrest Ohio man suspected in multiple car thefts

(WFSB) – Bethel Police arrested an Ohio man who is under multiple investigations for car thefts.

Officers found 32-year-old Joshua Boles asleep in the driver’s seat in front of a Best Western. There were multiple reports that the car was left idling in the parking lot for several hours.

When police arrived, he was taken into custody.

Boles is the suspect of an attempted car theft in Cumberland Rhode Island, where a six-year-old was in the backseat. The six-year-old’s mother fought back and stopped him from driving away with the child.

Boles is also under investigation for stealing a car from Ohio and for stealing a license plate from Pennsylvania.

Boles is being held on $100,000 bond.

