Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Advertisement

Blumenthal, Lamont, DeLauro stand with Ukraine

Governor Lamont, Senator Blumenthal and Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro held a press conference on the Ukraine assault on Feb. 27.
By Ashley RK Smith
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Governor Lamont, Senator Blumenthal and Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro held a press conference on the Ukraine assault on Feb. 27.

All three politicians expressed their support of Ukraine, and denounced the actions of Russia.

Blumenthal had traveled to Ukraine in January for a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other national leaders. He reiterated the United States support for the people of Ukraine.

On Feb. 24, Lamont stated “I condemn the unjustified, unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine. It is abhorrent. The people of Connecticut stand in solidarity with the citizens of Ukraine and pray for their safety as they endure this assault on their freedom. I commend President Biden for leading the free world in sanctioning and punishing Russia for their aggression against a sovereign, democratic, and peaceful nation.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Meteorologist Mark Dixon says Tuesday will be cloudy and breezy.
Technical Discussion: March comes in like a lamb...
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
VIDEO: Liquor stores remove Russian-made products
Local liquor stores remove Russian-made products
Impact of the pandemic on kids' mental health
Mental health services for children see increased demand during pandemic
Impact of the pandemic on kids' mental health
VIDEO: Impact of the pandemic on kids' mental health