Blumenthal, Lamont, DeLauro stand with Ukraine

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Governor Lamont, Senator Blumenthal and Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro held a press conference on the Ukraine assault on Feb. 27.

All three politicians expressed their support of Ukraine, and denounced the actions of Russia.

Blumenthal had traveled to Ukraine in January for a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other national leaders. He reiterated the United States support for the people of Ukraine.

Ukrainians’ resistance may only delay, not defeat, Russia’s mammoth military machine, but they’re showing the world that courage & conviction still count. Putin’s unspeakable cruelty will count too—ranking him in history as a craven killer. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) February 26, 2022

On Feb. 24, Lamont stated “I condemn the unjustified, unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine. It is abhorrent. The people of Connecticut stand in solidarity with the citizens of Ukraine and pray for their safety as they endure this assault on their freedom. I commend President Biden for leading the free world in sanctioning and punishing Russia for their aggression against a sovereign, democratic, and peaceful nation.”

