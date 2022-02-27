Connecticut liquor store pulls Russian products
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - A Connecticut liquor store has pulled Russian products from their shelves.
SeaSide Wine and Spirits placed a sign on their door stating “no Russian products sold here.”
So far, officials in Ohio, Utah and New Hampshire have called on liquor stores to remove Russian-made or Russian-branded products from shelves.
Many say the move has been largely symbolic, as very few brands imported to the U.S. still produce the liquor in Russia.
