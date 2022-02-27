Connecticut liquor store pulls Russian products

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - A Connecticut liquor store has pulled Russian products from their shelves.

SeaSide Wine and Spirits placed a sign on their door stating “no Russian products sold here.”

The local liquor store pulled all the Russian booze. Some statewide bans are in place in other areas, including New... Posted by Mark Zinni on Sunday, February 27, 2022

So far, officials in Ohio, Utah and New Hampshire have called on liquor stores to remove Russian-made or Russian-branded products from shelves.

Many say the move has been largely symbolic, as very few brands imported to the U.S. still produce the liquor in Russia.

